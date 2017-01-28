Jeff Emig’s InFROmation – Phoenix 2017
Ken Roczen will sit out the rest of the season after a devastating crash in Anaheim. Jeff Emig breaks down the other riders that have won the first 2 races, but failed to win the championship.
