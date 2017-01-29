Hour 19 Race Recap – 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Check out all the action through the first 19 hours of Rolex 24 at Daytona.

More  Motor  Videos

Hour 19 Race Recap - 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Hour 19 Race Recap - 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

1 hr ago

Phoenix Analysis | 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

Phoenix Analysis | 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

9 hours ago

Eli Tomac Dominates | 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

Eli Tomac Dominates | 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

9 hours ago

Justin Hill Wins Phoenix | 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

Justin Hill Wins Phoenix | 2017 Monster Energy Supercross

10 hours ago

Jeff Emig's InFROmation - Phoenix 2017

Jeff Emig's InFROmation - Phoenix 2017

16 hours ago

Jeff Gordon Spins Tom Long - 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jeff Gordon Spins Tom Long - 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona

17 hours ago

More Motor Videos