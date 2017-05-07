Jason Anderson Wins 450 Main at Las Vegas | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS
While Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac battle for the title, Jason Anderson sneaks by in the final corners to win his third career main event.
