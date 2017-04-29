Jeff Emig’s InFROmation | East Rutherford 2017

Jeff Emig breaks down how rare it is to see two riders sharing red plates at the same race.

More  Motor  Videos

The Crews of Laughlin and Gray Fight in the Pits | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

The Crews of Laughlin and Gray Fight in the Pits | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

6 days ago

Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Houston Despite Fire | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Houston Despite Fire | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

6 days ago

Leah Pritchett Wins Top Fuel Final at Houston | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Leah Pritchett Wins Top Fuel Final at Houston | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

6 days ago

Bo Butner Wins Pro Stock Final at Houston | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Bo Butner Wins Pro Stock Final at Houston | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

6 days ago

Jay Turner Wins Top Fuel Harley Final at Houston | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Jay Turner Wins Top Fuel Harley Final at Houston | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

6 days ago

Riding Shotgun with Kyle Larson I NASCAR RACEDAY

Riding Shotgun with Kyle Larson I NASCAR RACEDAY

6 days ago

More Motor Videos