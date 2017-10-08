The No. 2 Prototype takes the overall win I Petit Le Mans 2017
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 2 Prototype piloted by Brendon Hartley takes advantage of two late penalties by the No. 5 and 22 teams to take the overall win at the 2017 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.
