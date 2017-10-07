No. 52 Prototype gets airborne and flies into the tire barrier I Petit Le Mans 2017

Watch the No. 52 Prototype driven by Jose Gutierrez catch air after going over a gravel trap and slam into the tire barrier.

More Motor Videos

No. 52 Prototype gets airborne and flies into the tire barrier I Petit Le Mans 2017

No. 52 Prototype gets airborne and flies into the tire barrier I Petit Le Mans 2017

Just now

LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

3 days ago

Greg Anderson Wins Pro Stock Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Greg Anderson Wins Pro Stock Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

3 days ago

Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

3 days ago

Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at St. Louis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

5 days ago

No. 90 Prototype steals the lead late to take overall win | Monterey 2017

No. 90 Prototype steals the lead late to take overall win | Monterey 2017

11 days ago

More Motor Videos»