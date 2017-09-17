Robert Hight Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Robert Hight beats Courtney Force in the Funny Car final at the Lucas Oil NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte.

More Motor Videos

Doug Kalitta Wins Top Fuel Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Doug Kalitta Wins Top Fuel Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

15 mins ago

Robert Hight Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Robert Hight Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

15 mins ago

Tanner Gray Wins Pro Stock Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Tanner Gray Wins Pro Stock Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

15 mins ago

Eddie Krawiec Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Eddie Krawiec Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

15 mins ago

Highlights and analysis from Carolina Nationals qualifying at Charlotte I NHRA DRAG RACING

Highlights and analysis from Carolina Nationals qualifying at Charlotte I NHRA DRAG RACING

20 hours ago

Full highlights from the 2017 WEC 6 Hours of COTA

Full highlights from the 2017 WEC 6 Hours of COTA

22 hours ago

More Motor Videos»