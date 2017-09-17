Robert Hight Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
Robert Hight beats Courtney Force in the Funny Car final at the Lucas Oil NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte.
More Motor Videos
Doug Kalitta Wins Top Fuel Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
15 mins ago
Robert Hight Wins Funny Car Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
15 mins ago
Tanner Gray Wins Pro Stock Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
15 mins ago
Eddie Krawiec Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Charlotte | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
15 mins ago
Highlights and analysis from Carolina Nationals qualifying at Charlotte I NHRA DRAG RACING
20 hours ago
Full highlights from the 2017 WEC 6 Hours of COTA
22 hours ago
More Motor Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW