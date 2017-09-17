Highlights and analysis from Carolina Nationals qualifying at Charlotte I NHRA DRAG RACING

Check out qualifying highlights and analysis from the Lucas Oil NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte.

More Motor Videos

Full highlights from the 2017 WEC 6 Hours of COTA

Full highlights from the 2017 WEC 6 Hours of COTA

1 hr ago

Porsche finishes 1-2 to take the overall 2017 6 Hours of COTA win

Porsche finishes 1-2 to take the overall 2017 6 Hours of COTA win

1 hr ago

Christopher Bell wins at Chicagoland I 2017 ARCA RACING SERIES

Christopher Bell wins at Chicagoland I 2017 ARCA RACING SERIES

1 day ago

Steve Torrence wins Top Fuel final at Indianapolis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Steve Torrence wins Top Fuel final at Indianapolis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

12 days ago

J.R. Todd Wins Funny Car Final at Indianapolis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

J.R. Todd Wins Funny Car Final at Indianapolis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

12 days ago

Drew Skillman Wins Pro Stock Final at Indianapolis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Drew Skillman Wins Pro Stock Final at Indianapolis | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

12 days ago

More Motor Videos»