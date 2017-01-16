Wehrlein to drive for Formula One team Sauber in 2017

LONDON (AP) Pascal Wehrlein will drive for Formula One team Sauber this season.

The team says the German driver will line up alongside Marcus Ericsson when the F1 season starts in Melbourne on March 26.

In his rookie season with Manor in 2016, Wehrlein scored the team’s only point with a 10th-place finish in Austria.

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn says ”there is surely more to come from Pascal, and we want to give him the chance to further grow and learn at the pinnacle of motorsport.”