Watch the press conference for the Las Vegas Supercross

The 450SX and both the 250 Eastern and Western Regional classes will be in action this weekend for the final event of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Live coverage of the Las Vegas Supercross will begin at 10 p.m. ET Saturday night on FS1, where the riders will take to the track set up at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Ahead of the event, the top names in the sport will speak to the media during Friday’s press conference, which can be watched in its entirety live below beginning at 4 p.m. ET: