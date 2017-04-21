Watch the evolution of sim racing in six minutes

If you’ve ever played sim racing, there is a good chance that the above video will make you feel nostalgic.

If you play sim racing today, there’s a good chance that the above video will make you feel optimistic for the future.

Sim racing has definitely came a long way in the past 34 years, and so the guys at Donut Media have put together a short six-minute long video that takes us through the evolution of sim racing, all while using footage from the games.

The games included in the video are: “Chequered Flag” (1983), “Revs” (1984), “Hard Driving” (1987), “Indianapolis 500” (1989), “F1 Grand Prix” (1992), “IndyCar Racing” (1993), “NASCAR Racing” (1994), “Grand Prix 2” (1996), “Gran Turismo 1” (1997), “Grand Prix Legends” (1998), “Sports Car GT” (1999), “NASCAR Racing 3” (1999), “Grand Prix 3” (2000), “Gran Turismo 3” (2001), “Formula 1 Challenge” (2003), “Grand Prix 4” (2003), “Richard Burns Rally” (2004), “rFactor” (2005), “Forza Motorsport” (2005), “GT Legends” (2005), “GTR 2” (2006), “iRacing” (2008), “Formula 1 2010” (2010), “Gran Turismo 5” (2010), “NFS: Shift 2” (2011), “rFactor 2” (2013), “Assetto Corsa” (2014), “Project Cars” (2015), “Project Cars 2” (2017).

If this is how far sim racing has came in the past 30 years, what do the next 30 have in store?