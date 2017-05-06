Watch Race Day LIVE for the Las Vegas Supercross

The Monster Energy Supercross riders roll into Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend for the final round of the 2017 season.

While Justin Hill won the championship in the 250SX West class, the 450SX and the 250SX East titles are still up for grabs.

Watch qualifying and get up to date on all the off-track news and stories ahead of Saturday night’s event with Race Day LIVE below (starting at 3:50 p.m. ET). Then tune in to FS1 at 10 p.m. ET for all of tonight’s heat race and main events.

Everything you need to know for the Supercross finale