Watch Indy 500 champs Rossi, Dixon and Kanaan get stuck in an escape room (Video)

IndyCar decided to stick Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan in an escape room and it didn’t go well. Watch the hilarious video of their challenge.

Alexander Rossi can win the Indianapolis 500 on fumes, but you probably don’t want him as your escape room partner.

Someone at IndyCar thought it’d be a good idea to put Rossi, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan together in an escape room and film the results – and it was, for the fans who learned that while the three drivers can win one of the most iconic races in motorsports they’re not so good at other types of challenges.

The trio recently visited Countdown Live Escape Games Las Vegas and were given an hour to figure their way out of an escape room. Almost immediately things went off the rails, particularly for 2016 Indy 500 winner Rossi, who at one point mishears the clue “near a boat” as “in a boat” and gets hung up on a model sailboat while quipping that his boat-owning teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay would have it figured out already.

But he’s not the only one to flub. 2012 Indy 500 winner Kanaan is stymied by locks and 2008 Indy 500 winner Dixon really needs to brush up on his sudoku. All three of them also manage to wreck the room in the process.

This is a pretty entertaining video to watch, as Rossi is wisecracking his way through while longtime teammates Kanaan and Dixon have some of the best chemistry in IndyCar. And at least they can all take their weaknesses in stride: Kanaan points out that drivers’ wives would likely have better luck, or at least leave the place in better condition.

These guys aren’t as sharp as Red Bull Global Rallycross champions Scott Speed and Tanner Foust, who competed in an escape room challenge last year, but they’re hilarious especially because of that. It’s fun to see these drivers who are at the top of their game be so out of their element. Keep in mind that these are the highlights – Rossi, Dixon and Kanaan were stuck in the room for an hour.

(Memo to IndyCar: forget IndyCar Test Drive. Let’s just lock groups of drivers into escape rooms all year and see how they do. Can you imagine Will Power in an escape room? Better yet, Will Power having to work with Charlie Kimball in an escape room?)

Did the Indy 500 champions manage to escape in time? You’ll have to watch the video to find out:

Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan may not have been escape room experts but they can relax, knowing that they’ll be getting back to their actual jobs shortly. The new IndyCar season is just about two months away.

