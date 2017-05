Fernando Alonso has turned his first laps behind the wheel of the No. 29 McLaren/Andretti Autosport Honda at Indianapolis.

The 35-year-old Spaniard took to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time on Wednesday in preparation for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

Alonso will miss the Monaco Grand Prix later this month in order to make the Indianapolis 500. Jenson Button will race in Alonso’s place in Monaco.