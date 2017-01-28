Wanted: New IndyCar Series Sponsors

As the IndyCar Series continues to try and reinvent itself under new leadership, new sponsors may be key to advancing to the next level of competition.

The landscape of motorsports is changing faster than ever before it seems. With big changes to NASCAR and Formula One happening this year, the Verizon IndyCar Series may be the harbinger of status quo. To some, that’s not a bad thing, sticking with racing’s traditionalist routes. However, others, including some sponsors, find it hard to stick with a series that is stuck in third to fourth place among North American motorsports series.

There certainly have been a number of sponsors that have stuck by the IndyCar Series through good times and bad. Fuzzy’s Premium Vodka has stood by Ed Carpenter Racing since day one. Andretti Autosport sponsors including DHL, Mutual of Omaha, and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group have been multi-year partners too.

However, not all long-term sponsors can keep going. Target dropped from two cars to one in 2016, then left the series altogether at the end of the year. Chip Ganassi Racing has yet to announce a new title partner for the #9 Honda of Scott Dixon, which should be concerning considering his stature in the sport.

Of course, teams aren’t the only one scrambling to find sponsors. Races too need entitlement partners, and only a select few races still in need of them. The Indianapolis road course race, Long Beach, and Watkins Glen each lack title sponsors going into 2017. It does say something for the growth of the sport that so many races have found them. The race at Gateway Motorsports Park was the latest to announce a partnership with the Bommarito Automotive Group.

It is clear that the greatest area of growth needed in the sponsorship department is with the teams. In addition to questions about Dixon’s car in 2017, KVSH Racing may not be able to compete due to lack of funding as well. Potential future entries as well like Carlin and Juncos Racing would need new partners to step up as well and help them make the jump to the top of the open-wheel racing ladder.

Perhaps IndyCar can look to stock car racing for help in searching for new sponsors. With the controversial new segment-based system for NASCAR races, there could be disdain from companies and fans alike that could help build IndyCar’s audience. Time will only tell if this becomes a possibility, however.

What sponsors would you like to see enter the IndyCar Series in the near future? Will this help expand the pool of teams, and eventually drivers that can race in open wheel? Stay tuned for more as the IndyCar season approaches.

