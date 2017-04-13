Monster truck jumps over another monster truck into the mud

Imagine a game of “Family Feud” where the topic is “things a monster truck might jump over.”

You might think of a car or a school bus or perhaps even an old RV. But why not just another monster truck?

Fortunately for us, the guys at Mud Stamp Films were able to capture footage of a monster truck doing exactly that at the Trucks Gone Wild event at the South Berlin Mud Ranch in Georgia earlier this month:

And yes, there was a person in the second monster truck the whole time, who pops a wheelie out of the ditch once his friend had cleared him.

Only in America.