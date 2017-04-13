Monster Jam driver pulls off reverse wheelie in Syracuse

The Monster Jam drivers have really stepped up their game this year.

Earlier this month at the Carrier Dome in New York, Ryan Anderson – the son of Monster Jam legend Dennis Anderson – pulled off an incredible reverse wheelie during the freestyle competition.

Stunt at 1:24 in the following video:

“I didn’t plan any of it, but everything worked out better than I could ever even think about,” explained Anderson after he emerged from his truck.

Anderson’s stunt came just a couple of weeks after Lee O’Donnell’s incredible front-flip in Las Vegas, leading us to wonder – what are we going to see next?