Massive pile-up brings out red flag in Australian Supercars race

Wet-weather racing plus close walls don’t always mix.

The Australian V8 Supercars drivers were reminded of that on Lap 2 of the Tyrepower Tasmania SuperSprint Saturday at the Symmons Plains Raceway in Australia.

Speechless… 😶 Almost a third of the field is wiped out on the run-down to Turn 4. This is massive. Symmons Plains is a car park. #VASC pic.twitter.com/FVBlLWfXTh — Supercars (@supercars) April 8, 2017

A 12-car incident was triggered when Cameron Waters and Garth Tander tangled on a straight that featured walls pressed up right against the track’s edge on both sides.

The vehicles behind had nowhere to go, and 10 more cars plowed into the incident.

The red flag was flown, and the race later ended under Safety Car conditions with Shane van Gisbergen taking home the win.

Will Davison was taken to hospital after complaining of lower back pain following the crash.

Onboard videos show the severity of the impacts and the lack of visibility for the drivers.