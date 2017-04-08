Supercars driver to stay overnight in hospital following 12-car pile-up

Cars damaged following the Lap 2 wreck at the Symmons Plains Raceway. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Samuel Reiman

Will Davison will undergo precautionary scans following a 12-car pile-up during the Tyrepower Tasmania SuperSprint on Saturday at the Symmons Plains Raceway in Australia.

The incident took place on Lap 2 of the race after Fabian Coulthard and Ricky Kelly tangled on the way down to Turn 4. The rest of the field behind had nowhere to go. The race was red flagged and ended later under the Safety Car.

Davison can be seen crashing head-on into Rick Kelly’s Nissan during the incident at a high rate of speed. He was taken to the Launceston General Hospital after complaining of lower back pain.

Fellow Supercars driver Jamie Whincup – who finished the race in second behind Shane van Gisbergen – visited Davison in the hospital and reported that a CT scan had indicated no spine or organ issues.

Davison’s car has been withdrawn from the rest of the weekend.

Onboard videos show the severity of the impacts and the lack of visibility for the drivers.