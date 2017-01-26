Victor Cruz stars in Formula E promo for New York ePrix

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz recently met up with Andretti Autosport Formula E driver Antonio Felix da Costa at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, which will play host to the inaugural New York ePrix in July.

The FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first fully-electric single-seater racing series. Now in its third season, the series will again make history this July by hosting the first FIA-sanctioned open-wheel race within the five boroughs of New York City, against the backdrop of Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

Tickets for the race, which will take place from July 15-16, went on pre-sale this week and are available for purchase at http://info.fiaformulae.com/nyc.

“I’m excited to be here, excited to be a part of something special,” said Cruz. “To bring a motorsport event to the heart of a city, especially a place like New York, is huge. I feel like sports are at the epicenter of this city – and we’re definitely excited about seeing Formula E this summer.”

While they’re more familiar with cars, even da Costa and Formula E Founder and CEO Alejandro Agag were pleased to see their electric vehicles burning rubber on the shores of New York Harbor.

“I think New York is going to raise the bar on any other city,” said da Costa. “It’s one of the greatest cities in the world. To have a race – especially with Formula E – where we’re developing electric vehicle technology, will create awareness for all the people that have had question marks about this.”

“Formula E is taking motorsport to places never seen before,” added Agag. “To organize the first FIA-sanctioned open-wheel race in the city of New York is a defining moment – it’s a place everybody wants to visit and host a race.”

Ticket prices – excluding booking fees – are on a special offer until March 1, with Pier 11 main grandstand tickets going for $75 as opposed to the full price of $85, with a discounted price of $47.50 for students. Tickets for children aged between 5-15 are available at $37.50. Visit http://info.fiaformulae.com/nyc for more information or to purchase tickets.