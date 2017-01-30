NHRA and Fox Sports have released the TV schedule for the 2017 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA’s marquee Sportsman series that includes Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition Eliminator and Super Stock classes, among others.

Sixteen rounds will be shown on FS2 in one-hour programs Thursday evenings following each national event. The shows will also have multiple re-airs on FS1 during the year.

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series races will also be shown through FOX Sports Racing in Canada and the Caribbean, and will be made available through the FOX Sports GO app.

“The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is where many champions hone their skills during the course of the season and is a valuable segment of the NHRA,” said NHRA president Peter Clifford. “The broadcasts on FS2 allow them the opportunity showcase their skills and broaden the reach of the series.”

All times ET and subject to change:

— Circle K NHRA Winternationals – Thurs., March 2, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Pomona, Calif.

— Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals – Thurs., March 30, 8-9 p.m. (FS2) – Gainesville, Fla.

— NHRA Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals – Thurs., April 13, 8-9 p.m. (FS2) – Las Vegas

— NHRA SpringNationals – Thurs., May 4, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Houston

— NHRA Four-Wide Nationals – Thurs., May 11, 8-9 p.m. (FS2) – Charlotte, N.C.

— NHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals – Thurs., June 1, 8:30-9:30 p.m. (FS2) – Topeka, Kan.

— Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Thurs., July 6, 8-9 p.m. (FS2) – Norwalk, Ohio

— Route 66 NHRA Nationals – Thurs., July 20, 8-9 p.m. (FS2) – Chicago

— NHRA Northwest Nationals – Thurs., Aug. 17, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Seattle

— Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals – Thurs., Aug. 31, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Brainerd, Minn.

— Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals – Thurs., Sept. 14, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Indianapolis

— NHRA Carolina Nationals – Thurs., Sept. 28, 8-9 p.m. (FS2) – Charlotte, N.C.

— Dodge NHRA Nationals – Thurs., Oct. 5, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Reading, Pa.

— AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals – Thurs., Oct. 26, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Dallas

— NHRA Toyota Nationals – Thurs., Nov. 9, 8-9p.m. (FS2) – Las Vegas

— Auto Club NHRA Finals – Thurs., Nov. 23, 9-10 p.m. (FS2) – Pomona, Calif.