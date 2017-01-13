Trey Canard ruled out of San Diego Supercross due to injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Trey Canard will not be in action at this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross event at Petco Park in San Diego.

Canard was diagnosed with a minor rotator cuff tear following a crash during practice last Saturday at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

“The good news is that the tear is minor and doesn’t require any type of surgery,” explains Canard, who did not start the 450SX Main in Anaheim due to the pain in his shoulder. “It feels extremely sore right now because of the swelling and fluid that has built up around it but once the swelling goes down the doctor says I should be good to go.”

Red Bull KTM has not named a replacement for Canard this weekend.

LIVE coverage of this weekend’s Supercross event from San Diego begins at 10 p.m. ET Saturday night on FS1.