Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus hits opposition in his hometown

Maryland native Travis Pastrana is meeting strong opposition in his hometown of Annapolis.

The 33-year-old stuntman, who has won 17 medals in the X-Games, heads the Nitro Circus “action sport collective,” which features him and his friends traveling around the world riding dirt bikes and performing a variety of stunts.

This July, the Nitro Circus is set to perform at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, but the show has met strong opposition from local concerned citizens.

At least one neighborhood community near the stadium has voiced its disapproval and contacted Mayor Mike Pantelides, recommending that he not grant the Nitro Circus permission to use the stadium.

However, Pantelides and Pastrana have both voiced a similar rebuttal, arguing that the event has been made out to be more disruptive to the community than what it really is.

But it’s not just the community speaking out against Pastrana. The controversial Facebook page “Mothers Against Death Sports” has also provoked a response from Pastrana on social media:

Umm.. wow. Someone took a hard left turn on the #jumptoconclusionsmat A photo posted by travispastrana (@travispastrana) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:52am PST

Nitro Circus has been given the opportunity to discuss its event in front of the City Council in February.