Toyota scores 1-2 sweep in WEC Six Hours of Spa

Toyota Gazoo Racing has claimed victory in Saturday’s WEC Six Hours of Spa, in a 1-2 sweep for the Japanese manufacturer after a late challenge from Porsche unraveled.

Sebastien Buemi took the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to a 1.992-second win over the sister entry of Kamui Kobayashi, which led the middle stages of the race but lost out due to two ill-timed Full Course Yellows.

The No. 7 Toyota of Kazuki Nakajima took over the lead in the fourth hour, after pitting one lap after the then-leading sister entry of Kamui Kobayashi.

A 20-second lead nearly evaporated by an impressive charge by Mike Conway, only for a second FCY to be called with 1 hour and 53 minutes remaining for an accident by the No. 28 TDS Racing Oreca 07 Gibson of Francois Perrodo.

In a carbon-copy move, Nakajima emerged with a 40-plus second advantage over the Brit, who later lost second to the No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid of Brendon Hartley, who also capitalized on the yellow.

Hartley’s late charge, however, was derailed with just over 1 hour to go when the Kiwi made contact with the No. 36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 Gibson of Romain Dumas at the Bus Stop, spinning the LMP2 car and damaging his Porsche’s nose.

A stop moments later to replace the nose dropped Hartley back to third, where he and co-drivers Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber have provisionally finished.

Up front, it marked Buemi, Nakajima and Anthony Davidson’s second consecutive win after taking top honors in last month’s season-opener at Silverstone and puts the trio in a comfortable points lead heading into the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Conway and Kobayashi completed the race as a pairing, due to Jose Maria Lopez’s back injury that ruled him out of the cockpit this weekend.

The pole-sitting No. 1 Porsche of Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Neel Jani came home fourth, after struggling on tires early and never factoring into the battle for the win.

Toyota’s third, low-downforce entry, driven by Stephane Sarrazin, Nico Lapierre and Super Formula champion Yuji Kunimoto completed the top-five after the LMP1 debutant struggled for pace during his stint.

ByKolles Racing matched its best-ever overall finish, with a sixth place result for James Rossiter, Oliver Webb and Dominik Kraihamer in the No. 4 ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO, following a trouble-free run for the German squad.

Rossiter finished less than one lap ahead of the LMP2 class-winning No. 26 G-Drive Racing Oreca of Alex Lynn, who took top class honors.

The TDS-run G-Drive squad dominated the race, benefitting from a penalty for the No. 31 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca and a subsequent telemetry system issue for the Anglo-Swiss team.

Bruno Senna, who rejoined in 5th with 90 minutes to go, charged back for a second place class finish.

AF Corse dominated the GTE-Pro class in the WEC Six Hours of Spa, with the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE of Sam Bird and Davide Rigon taking victory ahead of the No. 51 entry.

Both Chip Ganassi Racing Fords were initially able to mix it up with the Ferraris, as the starting positions remained unchanged for most of the first hour

However, it didn’t take long for both AF Corse entries to establish a 1-2, with the No. 51 and No. 71 of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi taking turns leading the field.

Both cars spent more than two thirds of the race driving in close formation, following team orders in an effort to optimize the pitstops and the end result.

A fuel only final pitstop gave Bird a break over Calado, who eventually dropped the pace and coasted to P2, 47 seconds down.

The No. 66 Ford GT of Stefan Muecke, Olivier Pla and Billy Johson tried to keep up with the pace of the 488 GTE, but eventually had to let the Prancing Horses run of into the distance at halfway.

The move of the race came 90 minutes into the race when the leading No. 66 Ford of Pla fell back into the claws of the Ferraris, which were on newer tires at the time.

Pier Guidi and Bird passed the Ford in the space of two corners, but then had a minor collision with each other, giving Pla the opportunity to temporarily regain second position.

The No. 67 Ford GT was the author of the comeback of the race, after initially losing more than one and a half minute with a fuel-priming problem, forcing Harry Tincknell to park and reset the car at Raidillon.

Pipo Derani and Andy Priaulx managed the bring the No. 67 Ford back up to fourth, steadily overtaking the No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage GTE and both Porsche 911 RSRs in the remainder of the race.

While the Ford was still able to challenge Ferrari for the lead at the beginning of the race, the Porsche 911 RSR and Aston Martin were never in contention for the podium positions.

The No. 91 and No. 92 had an uneventful run and settled for fifth and sixth respectively, while both Aston Martins finished two laps down at the bottom of the standings.

More to come…