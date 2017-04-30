Touring Car driver walks away from wild flip at VIR

Saturday’s Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car season-opener at Virginia International Raceway was halted following a massive end-over-end accident by Jason Fichter in the No. 7 Shea Racing Honda Accord in Turn 13.

Fichter climbed from the car under his own power and was evaluated and released from Danville Medical Center, where he was taken to for precautionary checks.

Paul Holton claimed victory in the 40-minute race, which was restarted following Fichter’s spectacular accident. It marked the first win for the Audi RS 3 LMS car on its U.S. debut.