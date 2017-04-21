Tight championship battle helps fuel Supercross TV ratings

TV Ratings for Monster Energy Supercross are up 21 percent year-over-year through 13 races.

This increase has been fueled in part to a tight championship battle between Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac, who are tied in points with just three rounds left to go in the 2017 season. Last year, it was a runaway championship for Dungey who clinched the title at East Rutherford with one round still left to go.

On Saturday, April 1, their championship battle helped drive FS1 to the top spot amongst all cable sport networks in prime time as fans tuned in to watch Tomac hold Dungey off to take his eighth win in 10 races at St. Louis. The St. Louis Supercross also posted a 50 percent increase among the 18-49 demographic.

“At a time when traditional stick and ball sports and other motor sports television ratings are on the decline, these Monster Energy Supercross television ratings are of particular significance, especially when you look at our dramatically higher penetration within the 18-49 segment,” noted Nicole Feld, Executive Vice President, Feld Entertainment. “However, increased television ratings paint only part of the success picture for Monster Energy Supercross in 2017. Attendance is up over 10 percent year-over-year, digital engagement across platforms is at an all-time high and fan demand for the brand’s new pay-per-view live offering is exceeding expectations, with international fans streaming Supercross telecasts in 109 countries outside of North America.”

