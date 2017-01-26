Third-generation Pro Stock rookie Tanner Gray preparing for debut

Tanner Gray understands the monumental challenge ahead of him.

Gray, a third-generation drag racer following in the footsteps of his grandfather Johnny and dad Shane Gray, plans to make his driver debut at the NHRA Winternationals, Feb. 9 – 12, 2017.

Gray recently completed his first two sessions of rigorous testing behind the wheel of the Valvoline-sponsored Chevrolet Camaro during a private test session in Bradenton, Fla.

“We went to Bradenton (Motorsports Park) in Florida in December and then went back again this month,” Gray said. “We made about 25 runs in the Valvoline Camaro at the first test. We were just trying to get me used to the car, like getting everything comfortable for me and getting a feel for the (steering) wheel and all the controls.

“We also worked on getting me consistent with shifting the car and running it down the track. The dirt track cars I’ve raced didn’t need shifting, so there was an adjustment for me in shifting the car. It took me about 20 runs to start getting some consistency with shifting and with hitting the (Christmas) tree. I felt pretty good about my progress when we left the first session, and I think my dad and Dave (Connolly, crew chief, and former Pro Stock driver) were pretty happy, too.”

Gray, 17, from Mooresville, NC., receives continuous driving tutelage from Shane, a five-time winner in 13-finals during his NHRA Pro Stock career.

Gray brings a strong measure of driving experience to the complex challenges of racing Pro Stock. He began his racing career at age 10 in a Junior Dragster before stepping outside of straight line racing to pilot a variety of dirt track cars, most recently competing in the Mini Outlaw Karts class.

The practice sessions are geared more at developing routines than trying to coax increased horsepower from his Pro Stock Camaro.

“In the second test session we continued to work on my consistency with shifting and the tree, and we also started working on tuning up the race car for Pomona,” Tanner said. “We made about 20 runs in the second session. Our best run was 6.506 at 212.96 mph. Dave and my dad were pleased with that result, and so was I.

“The Camaro is quite a change from what I’m used to racing. The acceleration to about half track really pins you back in the seat. It’s really a thrill to drive a Pro Stock car. I can’t wait to get started with the 2017 season in Pomona. We’ve got a great car, a great crew chief, and a great team. We should be in contention to win at every event.”

Gray will make his national event driving debut Feb. 9-12 at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona.

