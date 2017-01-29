The Latest: Angelelli leads after last Rolex stint of career

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) The Latest on the Rolex 24 at Daytona (all times local):

—

10:30 a.m.

Max Angelelli says he’s driven his last stint in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Angelelli took the lead on a restart Sunday morning, lost control and spun in the bus stop chicane, surrendered a 12-second lead and then recovered before getting out of the No. 10 Cadillac for good.

When he climbed out of the Wayne Taylor Racing prototype car, he was still in first place overall.

”I just wanted to have the best race of my life, and I think I did pretty well,” Angelelli said.

Jordan Taylor replaced Angelelli with a little more than four hours to go, and although the team lost on the lead on the pit stop, Taylor got it back almost immediately when Christian Fittipaldi of Action Express Racing spun in the international horseshoe.

Jordan Taylor’s older brother, Ricky, is expected to close out the 24-hour endurance race and drive the final two hours or so.

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon is likely done driving for the team in this event. Gordon drove three stints over two sessions, including one in pouring rain. Angelelli kept the car near the front in similar conditions.

He put it in the top spot shortly before pulling into the pits. Now, he will watch the Taylor brothers try to close out what would be Wayne Taylor Racing’s first Rolex 24 victory since 2005.

”This this is it,” said Angelelli, who is stepping away to continue leading the Cadillac racing program. ”I’m done. I’m finished. I enjoyed. I have many, many wins, a great time with Wayne, all the way from `99 until today, and the kids. What can I ask for? I’m accomplished. I’m happy.”

The team has four straight podium finishes.

”I just don’t want to finish second again for the eighth time,” Angelelli said. ”I hope it’s not going to happen.”

—

7:45 a.m.

Daylight has the Rolex 24 at Daytona mostly back to normal.

Heavy rain and puddles around the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway forced a lengthy caution in the wee hours Sunday morning. The yellow flag flew so long that IMSA officials had to swap pace cars because one started to run out of gas.

But daylight brought drier and safer conditions, and cars were back running full speed with about 6 + hours remaining in the 24-hour endurance race.

”This is some of the sketchiest condition we’ve seen in a long time,” driver Andy Lally said.

The No. 10 Cadillac for Wayne Taylor Racing is back in the lead, with Jeff Gordon, Max Angelelli and brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor looking like the favorites to win the overall championship.

—

2:30 a.m.

Jeff Gordon, Max Angelelli and the Taylor brothers are halfway home to a Rolex 24 at Daytona championship.

Angelelli, driving the No. 10 Cadillac for Wayne Taylor Racing, is out front at the midway point of the 24-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway. Angelelli is about a minute ahead of Renger van der Zande, who is driving the No. 90 Riley for VisitFlorida Racing.

If Angelelli and his teammates can stay there, they would clinch a victory in Gordon’s first Rolex 24 race in a decade and give Angelelli a win in his final race. Angelelli is retiring as a full-time driver and focusing on co-owning the team and running the Cadillac program.

Other class leaders at the halfway mark: Joey Hand in the No. 66 Ford in the GT Le Mans class; Nicholas Boulle in the No. 38 Oreca in the Prototype Challenge class; and Jeff Segel in the No. 86 Acura in the GT Daytona class.

—

12:30 a.m.

The Tequila Patron team has reason for some late-night shots.

Brendon Hartley, driving on cold tires, turned into a Porsche driven by Wolf Henzler and crashed hard into the outside wall at Daytona International Speedway with about 14 hours to go in the Rolex 24 race early Sunday. Hartley’s No. 22 Nissan came to rest near the bus stop and had to be loaded onto a flatbed tow truck and taken to the garage.

Hartley was leading the endurance race before his pit stop and was in second play at the time of the accident. Hartley was sharing seat time with Ed Brown, Bruno Senna Lalli and Johannes van Overbeek.

The wreck likely leaves the Cadillacs of Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing as the cars to beat in the twice-around-the-clock event.

Ricky Taylor was leading in the No. 10 car, and after the wreck, pole-sitter Joao Barbosa moved up a spot to second.

The Tequila Patron prototype returned to the track after a lengthy delay to repair broken steering components, but it was 26 laps down with about 13 hours to go.

—

11:50 p.m.

Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing, two of the three Cadillac entries, continue to lead the way in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The third Cadillac car has fallen several laps down, but is far from eliminated from the 24-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 31 Action Express entry fell six laps back after making contact without another car, but had made up half the deficit with a little more than 14 hours to go in the prestigious event.

Ricky Taylor was leading the way in the No. 10 Cadillac for Wayne Taylor, having taken over for four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon in a steady rain. Pole-sitter Joao Barbosa was third for Action Express, just behind the No. 22 Nissan.

”That time in the rain for me went better,” said Gordon, who lost two spots on a restart in his first stint behind the wheel. ”You can sure tell the difference with the drivers who have done it before. The Cadillac is driving so well that helped a lot. That is one of the toughest things I have ever done. Sometimes it rains harder and then lighter. You are trying figure the dry line and the wet line.

”It is a little hard to see through the windshield when it is raining. That was tough. I am glad I brought it back in one piece. The car is 100 percent improvement in the rain from the last time. That last time I failed at it. I would like to do more of it. I was glad to turn it over to Ricky. The way the floor of the car is raised up it allows the rain to get away from the tires. The tires are good and the downforce of the Cadillac is amazing.”

Sebastien Bourdais is leading the GT Le Mans class in the No. 66 Chip Ganassi Racing entry, just ahead of Ganassi teammate Tony Kanaan.

Patricio O’Ward, driving for Performance Tech Motorsports, is tops in the Prototype Challenge class.

And IndyCar driver Graham Rahal is out front in the GT Daytona class. Rahal is part of a solid lineup in Michael Shank Racing’s No. 93 Acura, joining Andy Lally, Katherine Legge and Mark Wilkins.

—

8:30 p.m.

Max Angelelli is gunning for a victory in what he claims is the final race of his career.

Angelelli has promised that the Rolex 24 at Daytona is his last event and then he will move full-time into an off-track career. He’s part of the management team for Cadillac Racing and co-owner of Wayne Taylor Racing.

He’s running in this year’s endurance event with brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, and the team added four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to the lineup this time. Angelelli took over the car Saturday after Gordon had slipped to third, and he quickly drove it to the lead.

So why is he giving up racing?

”I am not the driver anymore. I get in the car very late and miss all the driver briefings and debriefs, and there’s no time to do anything,” he said. ”I use the yellow-flag situations to learn about buttons and switches because I have absolutely no time and am so much involved in managing the program for Cadillac Racing that it takes 100 percent of my time.

”There is not 1 percent focus on driving, and you need to be focused on this.”

The Cadillacs are the class of the field and were running 1-2-3 six hours into the race. Without any problems, the team should be in contention for the overall victory.

Angelelli wants to go out on top of the podium.

”That would be everything,” he said. ”Then I can leave the second part of my life with a happy face and not in depression mode for the next 30 years.”

—

8:15 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway is quickly becoming the world’s largest slip and slide.

Rain has started falling and wreaking havoc in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Cars are spinning and skidding off the 3.56-mile road course, and many are making the move from slick to treaded tires.

And windshield wipers are getting as much work as paddle shifters.

—

7:15 p.m.

Austin Cindric’s meteoric rise in auto racing now includes a strong debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The 18-year-old racer started the event for 3GT Racing and did a triple stint to open Saturday’s twice-round-the-clock endurance race at Daytona International Speedway. It was the most track time he’s ever had in the Lexus RCF GT3.

Cindric was thrilled that the team not only allowed him to start the race, but qualify the car in the GT Daytona class and run a triple stint.

”They trusted me to stay out of trouble, and I’m very grateful for that opportunity,” he said. ”I feel like I represented myself well.”

His father, Penske Racing president Tim Cindric, expressed his feelings via Twitter from the sold-out infield.

”Never thought I’d be watching him race the Daytona 24 at 18, especially the first 3 hrs of his first one. Great experience and opportunity,” Tim Cindric wrote.

Austin Cindric has been steadily getting seat time in various series and recently landed a full-time ride driving in NASCAR’s Truck Series this season for Brad Keselowski Racing. He’ll also run the four endurance races for 3GT, and is working on adding other events to his schedule.

”I drive everything. Anything I can get my hands on, I try to get behind the wheel and try to have some success,” he said. ”As long as I can keep a parallel path between sports cars and stock cars, it’s what I want to do because I am really passionate about racing. I want to be a race car driver. I don’t want to be specialized.

”I want to be Jeff Gordon. I want to be the guy who wins a bunch of championships and then comes to do the 24 hours just for the fun of it.”

—

6:15 p.m.

Jeff Gordon’s first driving stint in the Rolex 24 was far from ideal.

Gordon got in the No. 10 Cadillac with the lead in the early stages of the 24-hour endurance race Saturday and almost immediately gave it away.

”I just don’t have enough experience in these cars on restarts,” Gordon said. ”I didn’t know which way to go.”

The four-time NASCAR champion went wide and ”that was the wrong move.” He got passed by two other Cadillacs and then spent of the rest of his double stint trying to get a feel for the Wayne Taylor Racing entry.

”I wish I had more laps coming into this, but I totally understand how the team has to balance it out among three other drivers,” Gordon said. ”It’s just good to get comfortable and get some good laps in and work traffic and the rest of the way it was really smooth and clean. I was having a blast, especially that second stint. I had a great time.”

Gordon’s teammate, Ricky Taylor, set a frantic pace after taking the green flag, in hopes of building a big lead that would take some pressure off Gordon. Instead, Gordon took over under caution and was in the car for a restart.

”Everyone was telling me, `Build a gap, build a gap,”’ Taylor said. ”I didn’t want to be the one to crash the car and then Jeff Gordon doesn’t get to get in the car. That would be the worst. … The plan was to give Jeff the car with a little bit of a gap. That wasn’t how it ended up working out.”

—

