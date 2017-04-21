The Grand Marshal for this weekend’s IndyCar race is a robot

A robot will give the command to fire engines at this weekend’s Verizon IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama.

ASIMO (Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility) – a humanoid robot created by Honda – will be the Grand Marshal at Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. This will be ASIMO’s first IndyCar race, and it will be helping out with other activities and meeting people trackside before giving the command ahead of Sunday’s 90-lap event.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama marks the third round of the 2017 IndyCar season. Sebastien Bourdais leads James Hinchcliffe by 19 points in the standings heading into the event.

