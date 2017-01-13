Team principal Fred Vasseur leaves Renault Sport F1

Team principal Fred Vasseur has left Renault Sport F1 after just a year in charge of the Anglo-French outfit.

Vasseur followed the likes of Christian Horner and Eric Boullier in making the transition from the sport’s second tier to a senior F1 role, while maintaining control of his ART teams. However, amid some internal politics his future was in doubt for some time.

Renault suggests that there will still be an ongoing relationship with Vasseur, which may involve him running young drivers affiliated with the marque.

No new team principal has been named, and Renault says that company president Jerome Stoll and managing director Cyril Abiteboul will remain in charge.

A statement said: “After a first season spent relaunching and rebuilding its Formula 1 team, Renault Sport Racing and Frédéric Vasseur have agreed by mutual consent to part company, effective as of today.

“Both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future.

“The outlook of Renault’s second season back in Formula 1, as well as the resources implemented to meet them, will be set out in detail at the presentation of the team’s new race car.”