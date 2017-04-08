Next weekend is the only off-weekend for the Monster Energy Supercross season. Before the riders can take a breather though, they may have to fight their way through a mudder.

The 450SX and the 250SX West riders will be in action this weekend as the Supercross riders head to the CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Eli Tomac has now won eight out of the last 10 450SX Main Events and is just four points back of Ryan Dungey.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Seattle Supercross.

Tune in: 10 p.m. ET – FS1

Track:

Weather:

48 degrees under partly cloudy skies. 25 percent chance of rain at race start according to Weather.com.

2014 podiums:

450SX: Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac

250SX: Cole Seely, Jason Anderson, Justin Hill

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM – 276

2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 272

3. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM – 227

4. Cole Seely, Sherman Oaks, Calif., Honda – 211

5. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.M., Husqvarna – 188

6. Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 163

7. Davi Millsaps, Cairo, Ga., KTM – 160

8. Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Suzuki – 143

9. Chad Reed, Dade City, Fla., Yamaha – 136

10. Dean Wilson, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna – 136

250SX West Class Championship Standings

1. Justin Hill – 138

2. Aaron Plessinger – 117

3. Shane McElrath – 113

4. Martin Davalos – 106

5. Jimmy Decotis – 91

6. Austin Forkner – 90

7. Dan Reardon – 72

8. Kyle Chisholm – 60

9. Jeremy Martin – 55

10. Phil Nicoletti – 54