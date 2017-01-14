Stephane Peterhansel takes 13th career Dakar Rally win

French driver Stephane Peterhansel held off compatriot Sebastien Loeb by over five minutes to take his 13th career Dakar Rally win in Argentina on Saturday.

Peterhansel led home an all-Peugeot podium across the line in the cars category, following two weeks of racing across Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina that was heavily impacted by weather.

While it was Peterhansel’s 13th win at the event – his seventh in cars, having also won six times on bikes – for British motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland it was his first, marking the first time a Brit has won at the Dakar Rally.

The 27-year-old KTM rider was making just his third start in the event, and had some title-winning machinery underneath him to help him out. He crossed the line over half an hour ahead of his closest competitor.

Things were slightly closer in Trucks where Russian driver Eduard Nikolaev brought home his second Dakar Rally title by 19 minutes over fellow countryman Dmitry Sotnikov.

Russian drivers also tasted success over in the Quad category, where 25-year-old Sergey Karyakin won by over an hour on a Raptor 700 Yamaha.

But even that wasn’t quite as dominant as Brazilian driver Leandro Torres’ success in UTV’s, who brought home his first Dakar Rally title by almost five hours.

Click HERE for the full results.