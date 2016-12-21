Sports car driver sets Guinness World Record driving a bed

A sports car racing driver has broken the World Record for the fastest bed, with Tom Onslow-Cole taking a Ford Mustang GT-powered bed down a drag strip in the United Arab Emirates in excess of 80 mph.

Onslow-Cole re-entered the Guinness Book of World Records with the Dec. 13 run at the Emirates Motorplex, reaching 135 km/h (84 mph) down the quarter-mile. The event was sponsored by Hotels.com.

The previous record was 111 km/h (69 mph).

“As an international racing driver, I travel the world and use Hotels.com wherever I stay, so I already knew they could deliver a fast bed via the app and online… Now I know they can deliver it on track, too!” Onslow-Cole said.

“I was made-up to take the ‘World’s Fastest Bed’ record with Hotels.com, it was an unforgettable experience and I hope it’ll stand the test of time – it’ll take some beating!”

It isn’t the first time the former British Touring Car Championship driver held a world record. In 2012, he and TV personality Edd China drove the world’s fastest milk float for his eBay Motors.

“Unfortunately, I lost the ‘Fastest Milk Float’ World Record a couple of years ago, so I’m delighted to be back in the record books again,” Onslow-Cole said.