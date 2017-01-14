Sir Stirling Moss recovering from chest infection in hospital

Motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has been in hospital since Dec. 22, 2016.

The 87-year-old was admitted into a Singapore hospital due to a chest infection, but is now recovering and listed in a “stable” condition. A statement from his family adds that he is “in good spirits” and looking forward to a vacation upon his discharge.

Moss won 16 races in Formula One and is considered by many as the greatest F1 driver to never win the World Championship.

A statement from his family read:

“Sir Stirling was admitted to hospital in Singapore on 22nd December 2016 with a serious chest infection.

“Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished. However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.

“In himself, Sir Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends.

“The hospital in Singapore is second to none and the consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists and staff looking after him could not be more wonderful; as kind and caring as they are professional. Lady Moss says she could not wish for a better facility or a more qualified team. She is very grateful to them all.

“Once he is discharged from the hospital, it is Sir Stirling and Lady Moss’s hope to stay in Singapore to enjoy a few days recuperating at a lovely hotel, being thoroughly spoilt, whilst lying in the sun by a gorgeous swimming pool.

“A little something to make up for the cruise they missed and with the bonus of escaping from the English winter for a while longer.”