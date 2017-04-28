Shirley Muldowney’s son Jon dies aged 59

Jon Muldowney, son of NHRA drag racing legend Shirley Muldowney, has died at the age of 59 reports Geiger Media Global.

Jon died of a blood clot Thursday in Springfield, Mo. Jon had worked for various drag racing teams, shops and fabricators throughout his life, and had even worked on Shirley’s dragsters during her career. He was the only son of Shirley and her first husband Jack.

Shirley is asking that anyone wishing to make donations send them to ShirleysKids.org, a 501(c)(3) charity that offers support to children in need.

John Force shared his condolences during the Friday press conference, stating that he wanted Shirley to know that “we love her, she’s gave her life to this sport, and the loss of her son, we knew him well, we raced with him, he raced with her, just to say our prayers are with her, he’s got the best seat in the house now.”