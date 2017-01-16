Pascal Wehrlein finally confirmed in Sauber race seat

Sauber has confirmed that Pascal Wehrlein will replace Felipe Nasr as the pieces of the 2017 puzzle start to fall into place.

Wehrlein has been linked to Sauber for some months but his move was put on hold while Mercedes tried to finalize its deal with Valtteri Bottas.

With that deal now nearing announcement, there was no longer a need to keep Sauber waiting. The German joins Marcus Ericsson, whose sponsors are also the team’s owners.

“Pascal has shown his talent throughout his career – in single-seater racing as well as in the DTM,” said team boss Monisha Kaltenborn. “Last year in his rookie Formula One season, he proved his potential by scoring one point in the Austrian GP in Spielberg. There is surely more to come from Pascal, and we want to give him the chance to further grow and learn at the pinnacle of motorsport. I am confident Marcus and Pascal will form a solid combination for 2017.”

“Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field and to score points on a regular basis,” said Wehrlein. “That being said, I will do my best to support Sauber. Now I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the team and to tackling the preparations for the 2017 season. I want to say a big thank you to Sauber for trusting in me and giving me this great chance. And surely, a huge thanks also goes to Mercedes for the support.”