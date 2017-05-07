Ryan Dungey wins the 450SX Supercross championship

Ryan Dungey has successfully defended his 450SX Supercross championship. He is now a four-time champion of the sport.

The Red Bull KTM rider entered Saturday night’s Supercross finale with a nine-point lead over Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac and just needed to finish fourth or better to win the title.

Dungey traded the top spot with Tomac all night long but seemed content to finish second behind Tomac on the final lap. However, Tomac began to check up knowing that he couldn’t allow Dungey to finish second, but all it did was allow Jason Anderson to pass them both and win. Tomac finished second, Joshua Grant got third and Dungey finished fourth, giving him the title.

“The cheap shots were unbelievable,” said Dungey after the finish.

Blake Baggett had taken the holeshot at the start of the race but was soon passed by Dungey and then Tomac. Baggett would go down late on in the event. As Tomac and Dungey battled, several bikes started to bunch up behind them, including Chad Reed and Jason Anderson. However, Reed and Anderson came together in the closing laps causing Reed to go down.

The race came after an eventful 250 Main, which saw Zach Osborne secure the 250 East championship after crashing on Lap 1.

Unofficial race results:

1. Jason Anderson

2. Eli Tomac

3. Josh Grant

4. Ryan Dungey

5. Dean Wilson

6. Chad Reed

7. Blake Baggett

8. Davi Millsaps

9. Justin Brayton

10. Cooper Webb