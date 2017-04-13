Robert Kubica backs out of ByKolles LMP1 drive

Robert Kubica has stood down from his planned full-season drive in the FIA World Endurance Championship with ByKolles Racing, the Pole has announced.

Kubica, who was due to share the wheel of the German squad’s ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO with Oliver Webb, had yet to turn laps in the revised LMP1 Privateer entry after it sustained various issues at the Prologue in Monza earlier this month.

The team packed up early on Sunday following a rear wing failure. Prior to that, the car completed only six laps, with Webb at the wheel.

“After the Prologue, I have decided to interrupt my racing program with the ByKolles team in LMP1,” Kubica said in a statement on his Facebook page. “Therefore, I will not take part in the upcoming WEC Silverstone opening round and in the other WEC races.

“It has been a hard decision to step down and so lose the opportunity to join such a challenging and competitive championship but I hope this will not be a definitive goodbye.”

The Formula One race winner made headlines late last year when he tested the team’s then AER-powered LMP1 car in the Bahrain Rookie Test.

Former Rebellion Racing driver Dominik Kraihamer and ByKolles team regular James Rossiter will complete the team’s driver lineup in this weekend’s season-opening Six Hours of Silverstone, alongside Webb.

What’s racing this weekend?