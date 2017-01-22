Report: Ken Roczen suffers compound fracture to left forearm

Honda rider Ken Roczen has suffered a compound fracture to the left forearm following a crash during the Anaheim Supercross on Saturday, according to a tweet by Honda Powersports.

Word from the hospital is that Roczen has suffered a compound fracture to the left forearm. Everyone at Honda is wishing him the best! — Honda Powersports (@HondaPowersprts) January 22, 2017

Ken Roczen was running in third place during the 450SX Main Event at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Saturday night when the crash occurred.

Roczen had been leading the points heading into the night, but his crash moves Ryan Dungey up into the top spot in the points following Dungey’s back-to-back second-place finishes in the opening two rounds and his win Saturday night in Anaheim.