Relive the crazy final hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

This weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona will be remembered for many reasons, primarily for an emotional victory for the Wayne Taylor Racing team.

The team consisted of brothers Jordan and Ricky Taylor, as well as Max Angelelli, who was making his final career start, and NASCAR star Jeff Gordon, who added a Rolex 24 at Daytona win to his already-impressive resume.

However, the way in which the final hour unfolded is what really made this race a one for the ages.

A late caution for a large piece of debris had bunched the field back up as the race entered the 24th hour at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

While many eyes were on the inevitable scrap that would break out between the No. 5 Action Express Racing and the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillacs in the Prototype class, it was the GTLM cars that got down to action, with Ferrari leading Ford and Corvette.

As those three scrapped it out, however, a new manufacturer entered the fray in the form of Porsche.

With an aggressive pass into Turn 1, Dirk Mueller moved the Ford GT up into the top spot ahead of James Calado’s No. 62 Ferrari, while the No. 911 Porsche driven by Patrick Pilet followed through into second.

The action came to a brief halt as a Full-Course Yellow flew for a stopped car on course, but that just meant the Prototype and GTLM leaders had a chance to get bunched up again and resume action when they went back to green.

The 7 GTLM leaders are nose-to-tail with just 20 minutes left to go! #Rolex24 pic.twitter.com/eGjrcBwhsP — FS1 (@FS1) January 29, 2017

Up front, the Full-Course Yellow meant that the Wayne Taylor Racing machine, being driven by Ricky Taylor, was now within striking range of race-leader Filipe Albuquerque.

With just a few minutes left to go, however, things got ugly as Taylor made a move on Albuquerque in Turn 1 and the two made contact, resulting in Albuquerque going for a spin.

Race control reviewed the incident but took no further action, and Taylor held on by less than a second to get a long-awaited win.

Meanwhile, Mueller held on to take the win for Ford in GTLM.

