Race-worn gear and plastics from Military Appreciation Race now up for auction

San Diego’s Petco Park played host to the fourth annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday as the second round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Many riders showed their support for the military by wearing military-themed or patriotic gear during the event, and are now auctioning them off on eBay with all proceeds going to benefit the United Service Organizations (USO) San Diego nonprofit organization.

The USO San Diego, established in 1941, serves active-duty reserve, guard and military families in southern California.

In the previous three years of the event, over $100,000 has been raised in direct support of various military service organizations in San Diego from the Military Appreciation Race.

Click HERE to view all of the gear and plastics up for auction, which includes the race-worn star-spangled gear from 250SX West race winner Shane McElrath and a signed set of jersey and pants from defending 450SX champion Ryan Dungey.