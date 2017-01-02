Porsche is finally coming to iRacing

iRacing.com, one of the most successful subscription-based sim racing games in the world, is finally getting the Porsche 911.

And there could be a lot more to come.

For the past 17 years, Electronic Arts has held an exclusive deal with Porsche that stops other gaming companies from using the brand without their permission.

For other video game and sim racing companies, their best solution has been to go to Ruf, a German car manufacturer that produces vehicles from unmarked Porsche chassis.

However, in Dec. 2016 the contract between Porsche and EA expired, and so iRacing gleefully took to social media on New Year’s Eve to announce that the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup would be coming to its service in Jan. 2017.

Sports car racing fans on iRacing have recently been treated to the Nurburgring and the Circuit de la Sarthe, and will be looking forward to day-to-night transitions soon set to come to the service. Meanwhile, many oval racing fans are looking forward to the release of various dirt racing cars and tracks, which will be a first for the sim.