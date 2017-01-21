Pascal Wehrlein rolls during the Race of Champions

Pascal Wehrlein and his passenger were able to walk away from a dramatic crash during the Race of Champions on Saturday.

Wehrlein was racing fellow F1 driver Felipe Massa in a Polaris Slingshot during the event at the Marlins Park baseball stadium in Miami.

Coming out of the final turn, Wehrlein understeered into the barriers separating the two cars, damaging his steering. His car was then sent rolling over at the end of the straight after the finish line, before coming to a rest on the perimeter barrier.

Pascal Wehrlein and his passenger walked away from a big crash at #ROCMiami. https://t.co/x1mXvlxydi — Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 21, 2017

Wehrlein may have lost the race, but fortunately he and his passenger were able to walk away unscathed.