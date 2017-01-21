Pascal Wehrlein rolls during the Race of Champions

Image: @RaceOfChampions/Twitter
Samuel Reiman

Pascal Wehrlein and his passenger were able to walk away from a dramatic crash during the Race of Champions on Saturday.

Wehrlein was racing fellow F1 driver Felipe Massa in a Polaris Slingshot during the event at the Marlins Park baseball stadium in Miami.

Coming out of the final turn, Wehrlein understeered into the barriers separating the two cars, damaging his steering. His car was then sent rolling over at the end of the straight after the finish line, before coming to a rest on the perimeter barrier.

Wehrlein may have lost the race, but fortunately he and his passenger were able to walk away unscathed.

 