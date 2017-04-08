Paralyzed former driver Sam Schmidt will race Mario Andretti

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) Mario Andretti will get back into a race car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to go head-to-head in semi-autonomous vehicles against paralyzed former driver Sam Schmidt.

The race will be May 13 on the 2.439-mile permanent road course at Indianapolis.

Schmidt is paralyzed from the neck down. He’ll drive the Z06 SAM Car, a semi-autonomous vehicle that global technology company Arrow Electronics modified for him. Sensors mounted on a headset connect to infrared cameras mounted on the dashboard and detect Schmidt’s head-tilt motions to steer.

A sip-and-puff device that Schmidt breathes into enables him to accelerate and brake. Voice commands switch gears and turn the SAM Car on and off.

Andretti will use the same technology to drive an Arrow-modified Stingray SAM Car.

”It’s always exciting when I can get in this awesome car and go fast,” Schmidt said. ”However, this time will have extra meaning as I never had a chance to race against Mario during my driving career. He is a true legend that is world renowned and I appreciate his willingness to participate and showcase the next evolution of this technology.”

The race will benefit Conquer Paralysis Now, a nonprofit organization for spinal cord injury research and treatment founded by Schmidt.