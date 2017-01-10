Paddy Lowe leaves Mercedes as Williams role beckons

Mercedes technical chief Paddy Lowe is understood to have left the World Champion team and, as predicted, is destined for a return to Williams – although in exactly what role is not yet clear.

Lowe previously worked at Williams from 1987 to 1993 as an electronics and software specialist, before moving on to McLaren.

His departure is the latest step in what promises to be a series of high profile announcements in the coming days or weeks, including the expected move of Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes, and the return from a brief retirement of Felipe Massa to Williams.

Before Christmas, Williams confirmed that chief technical officer Pat Symonds would leave the team at the end of the year, leaving a gap in the team’s management structure – although Lowe could yet arrive at the Grove outfit in a more senior role.

Lowe’s departure is believed to be tied to the Bottas deal, and it’s likely that he will be allowed to start early at Williams, with a short gardening leave, as part of the incentive package designed to encourage Williams to release Bottas.

Meanwhile, former Ferrari man James Allison has been lined up to replace Lowe at Mercedes.