NTT Data to sponsor IndyCar’s Scott Dixon at Long Beach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) NTT Data will sponsor four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon this weekend at Long Beach.

Chip Ganassi Racing is still looking for a full-time sponsor for the series’ most decorated driver. Target ended its 27-year sponsorship of the team at the end of last season, and while Ganassi has funding for Dixon’s No. 9 Honda, there is not a primary sponsor.

NTT Data is in its fifth season with Ganassi, and is the primary sponsor for Tony Kanaan. The company will be on both Dixon and Kanaan’s cars for Sunday’s race.

”It’s always a positive when you have a current partner that sees value in the sport and wants to do more,” said Ganassi team president Steve Lauletta. ”While this allows NTT DATA more opportunity with two cars in the short term, much like Target did previously in their key markets, we are still focused on locking in a full-time partner for the No. 9 car in 2017.”

NTT Data will also be an associate sponsor for Dixon at Phoenix and Indianapolis.

Dixon, the 2008 winner of the Indianapolis 500, is in his 16th season with Ganassi. He is tops among active drivers with 40 victories and ranks fourth on the all-time wins list.

”Having the opportunity to be represented by two of the all-time greats in IndyCar is something that doesn’t come along too often,” said NTT Data CEO John McCain. ”Adding Scott to our lineup gives us another level of visibility, and doubles our chances of getting to victory lane.”

