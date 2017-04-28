No problems with Ferrari boss, says Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen insists that his relationship with Fiat/Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne is still good, despite some criticism from the latter in recent weeks.

Raikkonen said in Sochi that he wasn’t worried about comments he read in the media after Marchionne questioned the Finn’s recent performances relative to teammate Sebastian Vettel.

“As far as I’ve spoken to our personnel it has always been fine,” said Raikkonen. “I know that there’s some things that have been said and written but for me, you can find so many nonsense stories in newspapers, on the web, that I trust much more how my relationship is personal with the team or with him. For me it’s all fine.

“Like I said before, I expect a good result from myself; when I don’t get them I’m unhappy with myself so if the people aren’t happy that’s fine because I’m not either so it’s not really a big deal for me.”

Raikkonen also dismissed questions about his future.

“What comes to my future, I don’t know. There’s always a lot of talk on that since years. I’m not going to try and I’m not going to do this and that.

“My first thing is that I want to do well and then we’ll see what happens after this year. It’s definitely not the first thing in my mind right now. My first thing in my mind is to do well and here and then the next race and whatever that brings we will see in the future. I have a good relationship with him, I know him well and it depends on many things.”

Meanwhile, he insisted that he shouldn’t be considered as number two to teammate Sebastian Vettel.

“Obviously we have our talks at the beginning of the year. We know exactly what we are supposed to do between us as drivers, and that hasn’t changed. If it comes to that at the end of the year when either one has no chance, purely on points, then obviously things will fall into place, but apart from that, I don’t see anything happening until then.”