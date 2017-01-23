Nice renames street in honor of Jules Bianchi

A street in the French city of Nice has been renamed after the late F1 driver Jules Bianchi.

Bianchi was born in Nice in 1989, and was 25 when he crashed during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit on Oct. 5.

Bianchi died due to injuries sustained in the incident on July 17, 2015.

A ceremony was held on Monday, renaming the street in front of the Allianz Riviera Stadium at the corner of the formerly-named “rue du Sapin” and “avenue Pierre de Coubertin.”

Tech 1 Racing has announced that it will support the Jules Bianchi Society by racing with its logos in the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2017.

Great initiative from @VilledeNice Jules will always be in our hearts #JB17 pic.twitter.com/TPX2GykKIA — Nicolas Todt (@NicolasTodt) January 23, 2017