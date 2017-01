NHRA expanding Jet Car program for 2017

NHRA national events will feature a record number of exhibition passes from the jet cars during the 2017 season as NHRA looks to expand the program.

Known for their pre-run flame shows and after burner pops, the jet cars are always a fan-favorite attraction.

“We are very excited to be expanding the jet car program for the 2017 season,” said Evan Jonat, NHRA director of national event marketing. “The jets are an exciting and unique spectacle for our racing fans. They really put on a thrilling show.”

The cars will run on Friday nights following the second Top Fuel qualifying session, with passes being made by members of Muy Calitente Racing, Larson Motorsports and Hanna Motorsports.

2017 Jet Car Program Schedule:

Feb. 24, 2017 – NHRA Arizona Nationals – Phoenix – Muy Caliente Racing

March 17, 2017 – Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals – Gainesville, Fla. – Larson Motorsports

March 31, 2017 – DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals – Las Vegas – Muy Caliente Racing

April 21, 2017 – NHRA SpringNationals – Houston – Larson Motorsports

April 28, 2017 – NHRA Four-Wide Nationals – Charlotte, N.C. – Muy Caliente Racing / Hanna Motorsports

May 5, 2017 – NHRA Southern Nationals – Atlanta – Larson Motorsports

May 19, 2017 – Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals – Topeka, Kan. – TBA

June 2, 2017 – NHRA New England Nationals – Epping, N.H. – Hanna Motorsports

June 9, 2017 – NHRA Summernationals – Englishtown N.J. – Larson Motorsports

June 16, 2017 – NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals – Bristol, Tenn. – TBA

June 23, 2017 – Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals – Norwalk, Ohio – TBA

July 7, 2017 – Route 66 NHRA Nationals – Chicago – TBA

July 21, 2017 – Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals – Denver – Muy Caliente Racing

July 28, 2017 – Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals – Sonoma, Calif. – Muy Caliente Racing

August 18, 2017 – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals – Brainerd, Minn. – TBA

Sept. 1, 2017 – Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals – Indianapolis – Larson Motorsports / Muy Caliente Racing

Sept. 15, 2017 – NHRA Carolina Nationals – Charlotte, N.C. – Larson Motorsports

Sept. 22, 2017 – Dodge NHRA Nationals – Reading, Pa. – Hanna Motorsports

Sept. 29, 2017 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals – St. Louis – Larson Motorsports

Oct. 13, 2017 – AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals – Dallas – Larson Motorsports

Oct. 27, 2017 – NHRA Toyota Nationals – Las Vegas – Muy Caliente Racing