NASCAR driver, pilot killed in Connecticut plane crash

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) NASCAR officials say modified championship racer Ted Christopher was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in Connecticut.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms that two people were aboard a Mooney M20C plane that went down in the woods near the North Branford-Guilford border shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. They didn’t release names.

NASCAR says Christopher and the plane’s pilot died.

The 59-year-old Christopher captured 13 track championships and competed at every level of NASCAR during his career. In 2006, he was selected as one of the top 25 drivers in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history.

Racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Saturday night that Christopher ”was a legend.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.